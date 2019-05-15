The powers of Congress vs Trump’s executive privilege

There’s evidence in the Mueller report that President Trump committed obstruction of justice. That’s according to more than 700 former state and federal prosecutors, who committed themselves in writing. But the Justice Department says a president can’t be charged with a crime. So Congress is using its power of oversight to try digging further. In response, the White House is claiming executive privilege and the power of the “unitary executive.” Court actions are already under way, and there’s always the possibility of impeachment.