The State of the Union: Trump’s chance to make history

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) reacts alongside Vice President Mike Pence as he applauds U.S. President Donald Trump during his second State of the Union address to a joint session of the U.S. Congress in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S. February 5, 2019. Photo credit: Leah Millis/Reuters

The president’s speech was delayed by the government shutdown, which he failed to mention--and he also left out gun control and climate change. He appeared to be talking to a narrow base of supporters. We get reaction from Karen Bass, chair of the Congressional Black Caucus; analyst Ron Brownstein; historian Douglas Brinkley; and Jamila Michener, author of “Fragmented Democracy.” What’s the likely fate of his call for an end to the partisan gridlock thats gripped the country for most of the 21st Century?

Ron Brownstein - Atlantic / CNN - @RonBrownstein, Douglas Brinkley - Rice University - @ProfDBrinkley, Jamila Michener - Associate professor of government, Cornell University - @povertyscholar, Karen Bass - Congresswoman, 37th Congressional District of California - @RepKarenBass

Warren Olney

Andrea Brody

