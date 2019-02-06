The State of the Union: Trump’s chance to make history

The president’s speech was delayed by the government shutdown, which he failed to mention--and he also left out gun control and climate change. He appeared to be talking to a narrow base of supporters. We get reaction from Karen Bass, chair of the Congressional Black Caucus; analyst Ron Brownstein; historian Douglas Brinkley; and Jamila Michener, author of “Fragmented Democracy.” What’s the likely fate of his call for an end to the partisan gridlock thats gripped the country for most of the 21st Century?