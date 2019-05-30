The Supreme Court and Partisan Politics

Senate confirmation hearings on Supreme Court nominations have become guaranteed partisan battlegrounds. Michael Kirk calls it “the politics of destruction.” He’s the much-awarded director of “Supreme Revenge,” a documentary aptly titled to describe what’s happening. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is described as an architect of the current Court now led by Chief Justice John Roberts. McConnell and other Republicans hope to see the last of civil rights rulings orchestrated by the late Chief Justice Earl Warren.