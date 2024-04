Humans have fallen in love and experienced heartache for millenia, but what makes these experiences so powerful? This week Myisha and Jonathan Bastian, host of KCRW’s Life Examined, team up to talk about the addictive nature of love, the qualities of a healthy relationship, and healing post-divorce.

Read the full transcript here.

Need advice about dating, sex, or relationships? Send Myisha an email or voice memo at sexlife@kcrw.org. Your message will be kept confidential.