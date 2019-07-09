When Philip Johnson built the Crystal Cathedral in for televangelist Robert Schuller in 1980 it was called "the largest glass building in the world." Now it’s the new home for Orange County catholics, renamed Christ Cathedral, and architects Johnson Fain have dialed down the sunlight, with a bold screen of “quatrefoils.” And, the City of West Hollywood is in the midst of creating digital billboards that are visually appealing without offending residents. We'll hear about how they plan to achieve that, and we'll go back to the late 1960s, when rock ‘n’ roll billboards ruled the Sunset Strip, and hear about a billboard-related mystery that went unsolved for decades.
Crystal Cathedral’s resurrection; billboards on the Sunset Strip
Philip Johnson’s all-glass Crystal Cathedral born again as Christ Cathedral, with bold redesign that lets in less light
Famed televangelist Robert Schuller got his start preaching at a drive-in theatre and went on to build himself an all-glass church in Garden Grove designed by powerful New...
'Spectacular' digital billboards coming to the Sunset Strip
Can digital billboards be beautiful? Or are they a blight on the urban landscape?
