Santa Monica Airport’s future; fashion designer Halston

Santa Monica Airport is expected to close by 2028 and be replaced by a park, and this weekend the city will begin digging up both ends of the runway. But the transition is worrying folks who see a clean, green, quieter future for aviation; and people who believe the Westside needs housing more than it needs another park. Plus, a new film about the life and times of Halston combines high style with corporate drama. We hear about an American fashion designer’s fabulous rise and meteoric fall.