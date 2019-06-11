Santa Monica Airport is expected to close by 2028 and be replaced by a park, and this weekend the city will begin digging up both ends of the runway. But the transition is worrying folks who see a clean, green, quieter future for aviation; and people who believe the Westside needs housing more than it needs another park. Plus, a new film about the life and times of Halston combines high style with corporate drama. We hear about an American fashion designer’s fabulous rise and meteoric fall.
Santa Monica Airport’s future; fashion designer Halston
From this Episode:
Is a park the best future use of Santa Monica Airport?
Santa Monica is home to the oldest operating airport in Los Angeles County.
11 min, 59 sec
Credits
Host:
Frances Anderton
Producers:
Frances Anderton, Avishay Artsy