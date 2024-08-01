7 great grilled salad recipes for every season

Who says grilling is just for meat and straight-up veggies? Not us. We know that just about anything — including lettuce — can get an intense hit of smoky flavor when grilled.



Grilled Caesar Salad

Want to amp up your Caesar salad? Try grilling the lettuce. Grilling guru Steven Raichlen, the best-selling author of many books including How To Grill Vegetables and Project Fire shared this recipe with us. Get the recipe



Grilled Baby Potato Salad with French Green Beans & Mint

Helene Henderson, author of The Swedish Table, shared this recipe with us back in 2005. It calls for two pounds of baby potatoes in a variety of colors — Peruvian blue, Russian fingerling, Red Bliss — but you can use whatever appeals to you and is available. The green beans add crispness and the mint gives it zing. Get the recipe



Grilled Radicchio Salad with Portobellos, Onions & Almonds

This recipe comes from Charcoal restaurant in Venice. To balance out the bitterness of the radicchio, marinate it in a mixture of acid and sweet before cooking it. Add portobello mushrooms, Maui onions, and crunchy toasted almonds lightly glazed in an herb vinaigrette. Although the flavor of a grill adds something special, this recipe can be done in an oven. Get the recipe



Grilled Peach Salad

David LeFevre of Manhattan Beach Post loves scouring farmers markets for fresh stone fruit and doing fun things with it. Get the recipe



Grilled Persimmon Salad

Chef Alex Ageneau likes to keep things simple when it comes to cooking with Tsurunoko persimmons aka "chocolate" persimmons. He serves his fruit grilled on a bed of fresh arugula and thinly shaved cauliflower with a touch of citrus dressing. Get the recipe



Grilled Asparagus with Ricotta, Pistachios & Spring Onion

Chefs Akira Akuto and Nick Montgomery put this salad on the menu at Osso, which closed in 2017. They opt for thin spears, which they toss with spring onions in olive oil, salt and pepper before charring them on the grill. Get the recipe



Grilled Octopus & Fresh Legume Salad

You can use a variety of different beans in this salad. Chef Sandy Gendel of Pace restaurant might use Dragon Tongue or Tongue of Fire beans but you can also opt for cannellini. Get the recipe