3 perfect mac 'n cheese recipes for Thanksgiving

What is it about noodles and cheese that's so irresistible? We don't know but we love eating mac and cheese in all its glorious variations.

Alisa Reynolds' Gluten-Free Mac & Cheese

Chef Alisa Reynolds of the restaurant My 2 Cents and the TV show Searching For Soul Food uses five kinds of cheese in this gluten-free mac 'n cheese recipe. She says the key to a great mac 'n cheese is the sauce. Sprinkle some Parmesan on top then put it under the broiler so it gets nice and brown. Get the recipe





Makhani Mac and Cheese

Khushbu Shah says it is inspired by the tikka masala mac that chef Preeti Mistry used to serve at her now-­shuttered Oakland restaurant, Navi Kitchen. The idea of combining an Indian gravy with a from-­scratch macaroni and cheese intrigued Shah, so she started making this version. Get the recipe

Zesty Kale Two Ways and Fontina Mac & Cheese

Add some greens to your mac 'n cheese. In this version, from Laura Werlin's Mac & Cheese, Please! 50 Super Cheesy Recipes, the hearty vegetable appears two ways: mixed into the casserole and also as a crispy topping. Because of this, it almost seems like it's two different vegetables, which makes this not only delicious but also fun to eat. Get the recipe