Hiss Golden Messenger announces new album and releases single

Critically acclaimed indie band Hiss Golden Messenger just announced their anticipated new album Terms of Surrender, plus released the single "I Need A Teacher." The project led by gifted songwriter and storyteller M.C. Taylor, seamlessly fuses indie, gospel, and Americana sounds, and his catalogue has grown into a deep well of thoughtful, good-time folk to pull from.

"I Need A Teacher" continues this trend, with sharp lyricism, infectious melodies and harmonies, and a driving guitar line that steers the song along. According to a press release, 'the video was shot during the statewide North Carolina Association of Educators’ Day of Action demonstration and features a glance into the eyes and faces of real teachers, children, and families that illustrate the humanity and what is at stake for our future.'

The new album features guest appearances by Jenny Lewis, Josh Kaufman and Aaron Dessner of The National, and was recorded at Dessner's famed Long Pond studio in upstate New York.

Terms of Surrender will be released on Merge Records, September 20th, and you can see them live @ Teragram Ballroom, October 5th.