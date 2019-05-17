Music For Your Weekend: ACL Sweeps edition feat. IDLES, Lizzo, and Sam Fender

Ok, here’s the deal. You listen to KCRW and you read KCRW content, like always. So you know we are in the midst of our UnDrive, which means, we are still looking for as many listeners/readers/users as possible to become supporting members (do that here)!

So while you read this, you might think, what’s in it for me if I become a sustaining member and donate to KCRW? Well, join, renew, or simply throw a couple bucks our way by 11:59pm, May 19th, and you will be automatically entered to win a Trip to the Austin City Limits music festival!!!

That’s right, it’s that multi-day/multi-weekend festival out in the musical heart of Texas (the one you’ve also always wanted to go to). It doesn’t get better than that! Supporting a station you trust for all things music, plus a chance to win a trip to a major music festival. Maybe you haven’t seen the line up… well…

Austin City Limits this year is STACKED!

Sure it’s got some repeats from Coachella like Childish Gambino, Billie Eilish, and Tame Impala. But you know what it doesn’t have? All of that Coachella selfie vibe. It’s Austin after all.

Guns N’ Roses, The Cure, Mumford & Sons and Cardi B (wk1) are all headlining. But the list is deep and full of KCRW favs like: Thom Yorke, James Blake, Rosalía, Kaytranada, Natalia Lafourcade, Cherry Glazerr, Weyes Blood, and Ximena Sariñana,

Let’s dig in a little further and really sink our teeth into the lineup:

IDLES

I have no shame about it, IDLES is one of my new favorite bands out of the UK punk scene. It’s a scene that sort of jumps off from that 90’s hardcore punk here in the States, but what these lads from Bristol do is subvert the entire thing. Their music is tough and masculine, but their lyrics actually criticize toxic masculinity, and touch on themes of immigration and homophobia. It’s melodic, it’s fast, and critical.

Their vocalist sounds like he gargles with nails and the rest of the band is a peanut gallery of characters on stage. They will be at the Fonda in LA alongside Fontaines D.C. on Weds, May 22… but a festival setting like Austin City Limits is really where you want to see these guys perform.





Lizzo

I know Aaron Byrd has covered Lizzo recently, but she’s worth covering again. Lizzo’s album slid into the top of the charts and her buzz propelled her to an overflowing crowd in the Mojave tent at Coachella, and she also attended the Met Gala (fabulously so).

Her vibe is raucous and larger than life, and her music is catchy, with lyrics that are clever AF. Representing thick girls & boys from all over, this Minnesota native boasts, “no she’s not a snack at all, baby she’s the whole damn meal!”





Sam Fender

Just when you thought there’s no possible way the small Island of Great Britain could produce another incredibly talented singer-songwriter, along comes the 25-year-old Sam Fender. He’s a bit farther down the lineup, but I’ve seen him live and he brings the heat like some of the larger bands on the list.

In fact, I was at a venue earlier in the year (not even there to see him), and once he started rockin’ on his guitar, I was mesmerized by his voice and stage presence. He’s got a great vibe and the music drives you to a place similar to where all the rock and roll greats take you.