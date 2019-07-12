Music For Your Weekend feat. Sanctuary Lakes, Cuco, and Wild Belle

We’re keeping the sounds chill this weekend, since we outdid ourselves over the 4th of July holiday. Let’s get right to it.

Sanctuary Lakes – “Until The End”

Supergroups in music are usually pretty cool, especially when they happen organically as a result of tours, or being label mates, or just having been around each other in the local scene forever. So let me present to you Sanctuary Lakes.

SL is comprised of Tim Hoey of Cut Copy and Andrew Szekeres of Midnight Juggernauts, who are both in dance-y, electro-indie behemoth bands from Australia. But as we come to find with their new project, they gravitated toward the more chill out, softer side of electronica music.

Their sound is expansive and intimate with adventurous song structures and field recordings that whisper low in the mix. Take a listen to “Until The End,” which is on the catchier end of their sound. Guarantee you won’t put it down until next week.

Cuco - “Bossa No Sé” (feat. Jean Carter)

Bringing it back to something local…well for the time being. Cuco, who recently inked a HUGE deal ($$$) with Interscope, is gearing up for his sold-out ‘big room’ headlining tour, and we won’t be able to call him local for much longer.

He continues to crunch out the melodic, sexy tunes that drive his fanbase wild. And, with “Bossa No Sé,” Cuco still brings the mellow vibes, but his subject matter is about a toxic relationship and the woes of figuring out how to get out. It’s perfect for the middle of summer.

Wild Belle – “Rocksteady”

Siblings Elliot and Natalie Bergman (better known as Wild Belle) have been on the road non-stop since before the release of their debut album in 2013. In that time, they have performed at Outside Lands, Coachella, ACL, Lollapalooza, etc… but now on their third release, the Chicago-area natives, have gone the independent route. Everybody One of A Kind, is self-released and phenomenal.

The opening track, “Rocksteady,” was featured in the binge-worthy Netflix series, ‘Dead to Me.’ Their mellow sound and raucous lyrics are cleverly calculated, with overtones of reggae cadence and dancehall dub. Wild Belle definitely merits to be seen in live performance.

Speaking of, KCRW has you covered! Wild Belle will be performing at the Hammer Museum on July 18th as part of our FREE Summer Nights concert series. We’ll see you there.