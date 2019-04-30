Track Premiere: Big Thief 'Century'

This Friday, indie folk rock band Big Thief will release their highly anticipated third album U.F.O.F., on their new label home 4AD. For this album, the band decamped to rural western Washington to record and it sounds like they leaned into their pine tree environs for inspiration.

“UFOF” and “Cattails” both feature acoustic-driven melodies behind Adrianne Lenker’s hushed vocal delivery and thoughtful lyrics. These tracks have a pervasive earthiness and warmth to them. And that trend continues, as we premiere another song from the album titled “Century.”

From a press release:

"Century" finds the band at the height of their power as musicians, with bassist Max Oleartchik seamlessly intertwining with James Krivchenia's effortless and inventive drumming. On top of it all, Adrianne Lenker's evocative storytelling draws you in, weaving a tale left to your own devices to interpret. Closing the song out is a divine guitar solo from Buck Meek, one that leaves you wanting more, if only another few measures.

Big Thief has two LA shows this week - Thursday at The Fonda Theatre and Friday at The Bootleg.