Malibu rising from the ashes; LA Auto Show

Malibu residents who have lived through past infernos say nothing compares to the Woolsey Fire. Most people who lost homes don’t plan on leaving. But the design and siting of homes may have to change, and Malibu may have to permit new kinds of structures. Plus, what we can learn about the future of driving from an automaker that didn’t show any cars -- and other takeaways from the LA Auto Show.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Dec 04, 2018

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

Malibu after the fires: tin roofs, concrete structures and tiny homes? 20 MIN, 18 SEC


A burned-out shell of a Mack truck is parked next to a Malibu home destroyed by the Woolsey Fire. Photo by Avishay Artsy

If you live in Malibu you live with the knowledge that your life and home run the risk of fire.

But even those who’ve lived through past infernos say nothing compares to the Woolsey fire. It rampaged its way from Simi Valley to the beach and has left hundreds of people homeless.

The terror that began on November 8, however, is not causing people to leave for good.

“A lot of older people who are underinsured and don't have the future time available will most likely sell their lots and move on,” notes longtime Malibu beach resident Rob Taylor, adding, “Younger families or people that have been here for 20, 30, 40 years will definitely dig deep and rebuild using some smarter fireproof techniques.”


The Woolsey Fire barrels towards the home of Claudia and Rob Taylor. This newly completed guesthouse survived; it has a metal roof, concrete structure and no eaves, all recommended in fire zones. Will new structures in Malibu follow suit? Photo credit: Claudia Taylor

That means rethinking the design and siting of homes. Does that mean less Mediterranean style homes with overhanging eaves? More concrete houses with tin roofs? Will city planners welcome temporary structures, prefab and tiny homes?  

DnA got some answers while on a tour of some of the devastation with Rob and Claudia Taylor.

The Taylors fought the fire as long as they could -- “the pioneer spirit here is strong,” says Claudia, adding that residents of Malibu “may be perceived as a bunch of marshmallows, but we are fierce.”

They evacuated with a car full of possessions at the point that their “eyebrows were singed.”

Their own home was saved, but many of their friends’ homes were not.


Incoming Malibu councilman Mikke Pierson, left, with Claudia and Rob Taylor. Photo by Frances Anderton

At the site of one decimated house, DnA meets incoming councilman and former planning commissioner Mikke Pierson. He fought off fires with his son and neighbors, despite telling others to evacuate, and now says it is time for homeowners and city planners to rethink how they build in future, from the siting of homes to the materials they build with and the plants they grow.

With hundreds of people desperate to build back quickly, he acknowledges that the city may now have to consider its longtime resistance to structures such as prefab and tiny homes.


Colette Brooks, a branding consultant and animal rescuer, stands in her burned gateway with partner Brett Shaw, an architect and contractor. They are considering what to rebuild after the Woolsey Fire destroyed her guest house and several corrals and other outhouses. Photo by Frances Anderton

DnA also stops off at the property of Colette Brooks. The branding consultant who keeps a menagerie of animals lost her guesthouse and several corrals and other outhouses -- but her animals were saved. Those include Stinkerbell and Tiptoes, two 400-pound pet pigs who had to be left behind in their concrete pen when Brooks evacuated the premises with the other animals.

Now Brooks and partner Brett Shaw, an architect and contractor, are considering what to rebuild. While Brooks would love a prefab for stylistic reasons, Shaw says that may prove less than cost-effective due to the requirement for a protective outer material that provides for one-hour of fire protection.

Shaw also points out that the challenge ahead for Malibu’s rebuilders is cost. Most insurance policies provide for construction costs of around $250 per square foot, he said, while building in today’s boom pencils out at an average of $450 per square foot.

Even Malibu’s incoming mayor faces this challenge. DnA concluded its tour at a stop at Zuma Jay’s surf shop on the Pacific Coast Highway.


Incoming Malibu mayor Jefferson “Zuma Jay” Wagner lost his home and all its possessions in the Woolsey Fire. Photo by Frances Anderton

Owner Jefferson “Zuma Jay” Wagner talks about fighting the fire at the home he built in 1990 until his aluminum ladder melted and the fire destroyed the house “from the roof down.” He was left with carbon monoxide poisoning, and spent two days in intensive care -- and now is back in his store and looks forward to rebuilding exactly what was there before, because, he says, “because the process will be easier if you just duplicate what was there.”

Tuesday night marks the first regular city council meeting since the fire, and Wagner anticipates hearing from many residents who want to know why the emergency response was slow in coming during the fire, and how they can hurry up the process of reconstruction, a process that cannot start for any property owner until he or she has legally cleared their properties of potentially toxic building debris.

As the only council member or mayor that lost his home in this tragedy, says Wagner, “I will be going through this exact same experience that all these other hundreds of homeowners are going to be going through. I'll be going through the exact same thing. I'll be sharing their misery and their successes.”

Guests:
Claudia Taylor, writer and Malibu resident
Rob Taylor, director and Malibu resident
Mikke Pierson, Malibu City Councilman-elect
Colette Brooks, founder and Chief Imagination Officer of Big Imagination Group (BIG), a Los Angeles-based integrated marketing firm
Brett Shaw, architect and general contractor in LA
Jefferson “Zuma Jay” Wagner, Malibu Mayor Pro Tem and owner of Zuma Jay’s Surf Shop

More:
Malibu will race to rebuild
Malibu Residents Vow to Rebuild, but With Greater Fire Safety
California's fire dilemma: Rebuild knowing same homes will burn again?

LA Auto Show: a timeless Porsche, Volvo looks to the future 7 MIN, 21 SEC


The LA Auto Show runs through Sunday, December 9th. Photo by Frances Anderton

The LA Auto Show is at the Convention Center in downtown through Sunday. But this year’s showcase of cool new cars got off to a less than celebratory start, with the very bad news about GM slashing thousands of jobs.

Add to that, auto shows themselves have been declining in significance in past years -- trade shows are expensive and car companies can release models online. So why even attend?


Sharon Carty, senior editor at Automotive News, says the LA Auto is fun and offers a peak into a greener future. Photo by Frances Anderton

“L.A. is always really important because this is where a lot of automakers talk about their green technology and just technology in general,” said Sharon Carty, senior editor of Automotive News.

Carty singled out the 2020 Porsche 911 which is “almost like the iPhone of cars… it's really fun to see this iconic design that keeps getting tweaked.”

Those tweaks include Wet Mode, a system for better handling roads after rain; better WiFi connectivity; and a cupholder in the center console. This is a change from the previous, less easily accessible position, in a pullout shelf above the glove compartment.


The eighth iteration of the classic Porsche 911, first shown at the Frankfurt Auto Show in 1963. Photo by Frances Anderton

A minor change like an easy-access cupholder can also be seen as a concession to American drivers, for whom comfort and utility are paramount, and to the fact that even sporty Porsche 911 drivers now find themselves mostly stuck in traffic.

“We sell about 30 percent, almost a third, of our 911s in the United States every year,” said Porsche spokesman Frank Wiesmann. “So the American market and its needs are certainly important to us, but it's not a specific focus of the car. It's just another one of many features to make sure that the car’s as usable as possible so that the customer doesn't have to make too many concessions while still driving a pure sports car.”

While many people come to the Auto Show to ogle desirable cars, a big attraction now has little to do with human driving.

“Every car right now is all about technology,” said Automotive News’ Sharon Carty, and she singled out Swedish automarker Volvo for coming to the press days at LA Auto Show with no cars. In fact, they made a point of that with a blonde-wood kinetic sign that spells out the words “This is Not a Car.”

Car reporter Bryan Grant told DnA that he loved “the irony of their display.”

“It was such a bold statement from them because there are a lot of manufacturers who say they're bringing vehicles that are autonomous or electric and yet they don't have them,” Grant said. “And I think what they've proven there is that everybody is saying they have things that don't exist.”


At Volvo’s stand you could sit in the shell of a car and test-drive the future via VR headsets offering immersive experiences of interior options in a Volvo autonomous vehicle. Photo by Frances Anderton

Volvo did bring out their cars for the public days of the LA Auto Show.

But still, DnA was intrigued by this bold statement of theirs. What was the point of it?

“If you look around, we've been presenting cars in this way for many many years now,” said Robin Page, head of design at Volvo. “And the industry is changing and the millennial generation is really influencing how we communicate and what the focus is... and what they really call out for is connecting their lives with the car.”

Volvo’s display included the shell of a car. Four passengers could sit inside, strap on VR headsets and see the car of the future reconfigured as either a Scandinavian living room, an office space, a VIP lounge or a sleeping car.

“There's lots of questions still to be answered and we are saying that is still very much the case but we're working toward something. So basically we put a stake in the ground and said, That's the vision we want to get to,” Page said.

The LA Auto Show continues at the downtown convention center through Sunday.

Guests:
Sharon Carty, senior editor of Automotive News
Bryan Grant, producer of the YouTube series New Car Spin
Robin Page, head of design for Volvo
Frank Wiesmann, product spokesman for Porsche Cars North America

More:
DnA on ATC: At the LA Auto Show, the future of cars is “not a car”
LA Auto Show brings wave of new electric vehicles to take on Tesla, worry about finding buyers
2020 Porsche 911 Bows At The LA Auto Show

CREDITS

Host:
Frances Anderton

Producers:
Frances Anderton
Avishay Artsy

