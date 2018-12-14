Holiday gift buying is in full swing, and so we’re looking back on a year of stellar cookbooks with Celia Sack of Omnivore Books. We’re also highlighting two great indie food zines you should know about. Plus: chef Anita Lo goes “Solo” and Zach Brooks and Evan Kleiman dissect their favorite restaurants of the year.
2018’s best cookbooks and restaurant openings
From this Episode:
2018’s best cookbooks with Omnivore Books’ Celia Sack
Celia Sack is the owner of the independent bookstore Omnivore Books on Food in San Francisco. It’s a literary paradise for food lovers and bibliophiles. Every holiday...
11 min, 27 sec
Whetstone Media champions local food and new voices
Though some high-profile food magazines have struggled in recent years, indie food magazines are flourishing. Stephen Satterfield founded Whetstone Magazine in 2017....
8 min, 9 sec
Compound Butter magazine: merging food and art
Jessie and Jaya Nicely are the brains behind Compound Butter magazine, in which personal vignettes about food are often accompanied by wildly creative illustrations...
9 min, 20 sec
Anita Lo goes “Solo” in new cookbook
Anita Lo is a first-generation Chinese-American chef who has cooked at some of the highest levels you can imagine. She held a Michelin star for nine years as chef of Anissa...
9 min, 59 sec
A look back at LA’s restaurant openings in 2018
2018 was a banner year for Los Angeles restaurants, with so many anticipated openings that it’s difficult to remember them all. Smorgasburg GM and avid eater Zach...
9 min, 17 sec
Host:
Evan Kleiman
Producers:
Nick Liao, Joseph Stone, Laryl Garcia