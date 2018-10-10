Reissue: Heat Rocks - Cymande

While you await new Lost Notes episodes, our producers are selecting favorite music segments from other podcasts as part of a 'Reissue' series.

Today’s episode comes from Heat Rocks, a Maximum Fun podcast hosted by music journalist Oliver Wang and music supervisor Morgan Rhodes. On each episode, they invite a special guest to talk about a ‘heat rock’ - a hot album, a scorching record - for an in-depth conversation about the albums that shape our lives. Here, they’re joined by DJ/crate-digger Cut Chemist, who professes his love for the self-titled 1972 debut album by genre-busting funk/soul/jazz ensemble Cymande.

First presented in March 2018 on Heat Rocks. This episode was produced by Oliver Wang and Morgan Rhodes, and edited by Kara Hart. Booking manager: Shana Daloria. Senior producer: Laura Swisher. Executive Producer: Jesse Thorn.







Photo courtesy of Maximum Fun