ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

LOST
NOTES

LOST<br>NOTESLOST<br>NOTES

Reissue: Heat Rocks - Cymande

Legendary DJ/crate-digger Cut Chemist professes his love for Cymande’s 1972 self-titled debut.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Oct 11, 2018

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

While you await new Lost Notes episodes, our producers are selecting favorite music segments from other podcasts as part of a 'Reissue' series. 

Today’s episode comes from Heat Rocks, a Maximum Fun podcast hosted by music journalist Oliver Wang and music supervisor Morgan Rhodes. On each episode, they invite a special guest to talk about a ‘heat rock’ - a hot album, a scorching record - for an in-depth conversation about the albums that shape our lives. Here, they’re joined by DJ/crate-digger Cut Chemist, who professes his love for the self-titled 1972 debut album by genre-busting funk/soul/jazz ensemble Cymande.

First presented in March 2018 on Heat RocksThis episode was produced by Oliver Wang and Morgan Rhodes, and edited by Kara Hart. Booking manager: Shana Daloria. Senior producer: Laura Swisher. Executive Producer: Jesse Thorn. 



Photo courtesy of Maximum Fun

CREDITS

Producers:
Nick White
Myke Dodge Weiskopf
Oliver Wang
Morgan Rhodes

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From Lost Notes

Latest From KCRW

View Schedule

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed