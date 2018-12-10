ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

How to look at your neighborhood with fresh eyes

Hosted by  • 

Lucy's Beauty Shop Photo by Gordon Henderson (Nib Geebles)

Artist Nib Geebles noticed a lot of things in his Highland Park neighborhood when he decided to commute on foot. He then drew those easy-to-miss landmarks, and they’re part of his 2019 calendar called “Unknown Landmarks (and Lost Icons).”

From this Episode:

Credits

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Christian Bordal, Yael Even Or, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Caitlin Plummer

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed