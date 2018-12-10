Artist Nib Geebles noticed a lot of things in his Highland Park neighborhood when he decided to commute on foot. He then drew those easy-to-miss landmarks, and they’re part of his 2019 calendar called “Unknown Landmarks (and Lost Icons).”
Press Play with Madeleine Brand
How to look at your neighborhood with fresh eyes
From this Episode:
Trump can’t seem to find a person willing to be his next chief of staff
White House Chief of Staff John Kelly has been on the verge of resigning or being fired many times. Now he’s leaving by the end of the year. No one appears to be rushing to...
9 min, 33 sec
Can President Trump face jail time?
We talk about the legal fallout from the Michael Cohen and Paul Manafort memos that federal prosecutors released late last week -- and what they mean for President Trump.
9 min, 13 sec
What can we expect from Google CEO’s testimony on Capitol Hill?
Google CEO Sundar Pichai is expected to face some hostile questions Tuesday on Capitol Hill. The House Judiciary Committee will ask him about how Google collects data and...
7 min, 15 sec
The best books of 2018 -- to give or keep for yourself
Maybe you finally have downtime this holiday season and want to catch up on some reading. We get book recommendations for the entire family -- from Maria Russo of the New...
12 min, 29 sec
Host:
Madeleine Brand
Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Christian Bordal, Yael Even Or, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Caitlin Plummer