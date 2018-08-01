ON AIR
What drives doctors to suicide

Physicians experience burnout, depression, and suicidal thoughts at higher rates than the general population. That’s according to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. We speak with a U.S. family physician who’s spoken to thousands of suicidal doctors, and a British psychologist who’s out with the new book, “Also Human: The Inner Lives of Doctors.”

Aug 01, 2018

FROM THIS EPISODE

Implications of 3D printing plastic guns 16 MIN, 35 SEC

On Tuesday, a federal judge in Seattle issued a nationwide injunction on DIY gunmaker Cody Wilson’s plans to publish blueprints for 3D-printed guns online. Wilson had already posted the blueprints online 5 years ago for a for a single-shot handgun and he says the plans have been downloaded at least 100,000 times. The guns are plastic, so they can go right through metal detectors. They don’t have serial numbers, so they can’t be traced. There’s been litigation between Wilson and the federal government since 2013. A month ago, the Trump administration decided to let Wilson go ahead with his plans, but the judge on Tuesday said no.

Guests:
Andy Greenberg, Wired magazine (@a_greenberg)
Trevor Johnston, RAND; lead author of “Additive Manufacturing in 2040: Powerful Enabler, Disruptive Threat”

More:
The Last-Ditch Legal Fight to Stop 3-D Printed Guns
A LANDMARK LEGAL SHIFT OPENS PANDORA’S BOX FOR DIY GUNS

Is Klaus Biesenbach the right leader for MOCA? 6 MIN, 31 SEC

LA’s Museum of Contemporary Art has hired Klaus Biesenbach as its new director. Biesenbach is currently the chief curator at New York’s Museum of Modern Art, where he also runs their PS1 experimental space. He’s got some work ahead of him at MOCA. The museum has been the scene of all kinds of drama over the last months.

Guests:
Carolina Miranda, Los Angeles Times (@cmonstah)

More:
After months of turmoil, Museum of Contemporary Art gets a new director with ties to New York's famed MoMA

The culture of silence around doctor suicides 18 MIN, 23 SEC

Physicians experience burnout, depression and suicidal thoughts at higher rates than the general population, according to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. We speak with a family doctor in Oregon who’s spoken to thousands of suicidal doctors, and for the past six years, she’s kept a registry of doctors who’ve died by suicide. We also hear from a British psychologist who’s out with the new book, “Also Human: The Inner Lives of Doctors.”


Pamela Wible is a family physician based in Oregon. Credit: GeVe.


British psychologist Caroline Elton. Credit: Charlotte Knee Photography.

Guests:
Caroline Elton, British psychologist and author of “Also Human: The Inner Lives of Doctors”
Pamela Wible, family physician in Oregon (@PamelaWibleMD)

More:
What I’ve learned from my tally of 757 doctor suicides
Suicide Is Much Too Common Among U.S. Physicians
Healthcare Professional Burnout, Depression and Suicide Prevention

Also Human

Caroline Elton

San Francisco cracks down on corporate cafeterias 5 MIN, 37 SEC

Tech companies like Google, Uber, and Twitter offer free food to their employees as a way to lure top talent. But two city officials in San Francisco introduced an ordinance that would ban employee cafeterias in future office buildings.

Guests:
Nellie Bowles, New York Times (@NellieBowles)

More:
San Francisco Officials to Tech Workers: Buy Your Lunch

CREDITS

Image of "Also Human: The Inner Lives of Doctors" book cover courtesy of Basic Books.

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Quinn O'Toole
Yael Even Or

