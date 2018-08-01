What drives doctors to suicide

On Tuesday, a federal judge in Seattle issued a nationwide injunction on DIY gunmaker Cody Wilson’s plans to publish blueprints for 3D-printed guns online. Wilson had already posted the blueprints online 5 years ago for a for a single-shot handgun and he says the plans have been downloaded at least 100,000 times. The guns are plastic, so they can go right through metal detectors. They don’t have serial numbers, so they can’t be traced. There’s been litigation between Wilson and the federal government since 2013. A month ago, the Trump administration decided to let Wilson go ahead with his plans, but the judge on Tuesday said no.

Andy Greenberg, Wired magazine (@a_greenberg)

Trevor Johnston, RAND; lead author of “Additive Manufacturing in 2040: Powerful Enabler, Disruptive Threat”

