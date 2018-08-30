Why is the government denying passports to Americans?

The government says that between the 1950s and 1990s, midwives and doctors along the Texas-Mexico border were giving U.S. birth certificates to babies actually born in Mexico. Now that these babies are grown up, some of them are being flagged by the government and denied a passport, jailed, or denied re-entry to the U.S. if they’ve gone to Mexico. We speak with a lawyer who represents several people denied passports. We also hear from a man who was born in Guam -- but has lived in Maryland for more than 30 years -- who recently got his passport application denied.





Maryland resident Bruce Cotting. Photo courtesy of Cotting.

Jennifer Correro, immigration attorney in Houston

Bruce Cotting, residential realtor in Maryland

