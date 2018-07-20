ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

PRESS
PLAY
WITH
MADELEINE
BRAND

PRESS<br>PLAY<br>WITH<br>MADELEINE<br>BRANDPRESS<br>PLAY<br>WITH<br>MADELEINE<br>BRAND

Will the government meet the deadline to reunify families separated at the border?

Next week is the deadline to reunite the thousands of kids separated from their parents at the border. The Department of Homeland Security said yesterday that they’re working to meet the deadline, but will not “cut corners.” We get an update on where these families are now.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Jul 20, 2018

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

Family reunification deadline looms for Trump administration 10 MIN, 26 SEC

Next week is the deadline to reunite the thousands of kids separated from their parents at the border. The Department of Homeland Security said yesterday that they’re working to meet the deadline, but will not “cut corners.” We get an update on these families -- including a migrant father in custody who doesn’t know the whereabouts of his 11-year-old son with severe allergies.

Guests:
Megan McKenna, Communications and Community Engagement for Kids in Need of Defense
Maria Sacchetti, Washington Post (@mariasacchetti)

More:
U.S. aims to meet deadline on reuniting migrants, government says
In D.C. command center, officials work to reunite migrant children by court deadline

State Department interpreter in spotlight 8 MIN, 39 SEC

Interpreters usually fly below the radar. But now, there’s a lot of attention on Marina Gross, who was the American interpreter for President Trump in his one-on-one meeting with Vladimir Putin. Aside from the Russian interpreter, reportedly no one else was in the room. A lot of people would like to know what the two leaders said in the meeting. Democrats in Congress have tried to subpoena Marina Gross to testify before the House Intelligence Committee. Republicans have blocked that effort.

Guests:
Stephanie van Reigers, interpreter

Cher is cheered in 'Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again' 15 MIN, 2 SEC

Our critics review “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again,” the sequel starring Amanda Seyfried, Meryl Streep, and Pierce Brosnan; “The Equalizer 2,” starring Denzel Washington, who’s gone four decades without making a single sequel; “Unfriended: Dark Web,” a thriller about a teen who uses a new laptop to play an online game with friends, but then they all get death threats; “Blindspotting,” about race and class in gentrifying Oakland.

Guests:
Katie Walsh, Tribune News Servises (@katiewalshstx)
Tim Grierson, Film Critic (@TimGrierson)

The business of being a hypebeast 12 MIN, 35 SEC

A hypebeast is a kid who’s really into certain clothes and sneakers -- Supreme, Air Jordans, Yeezy. They wait in line for the latest product drop. Increasingly, they turn around and resell what they’ve snagged. Some websites are set up to help them. StockX bills itself as a kind of stock exchange for cool stuff. We speak with the founder of StockX and one 19-year-old hypebeast.


StockX user and "hypebeast" Phillippe Welter at KCRW. Photo by Amy Ta. 

Guests:
Josh Luber, StockX (@joshluber)
Philippe Welter, StockX user

CREDITS

Image: U.S.-born Mexican Kelly Nape, embraces her grandmother Christina Nape for the first time, after a Mexican NGO APOFAM organized a reunion for 18 children to return to their homeland and meet their family members in Teopantlan, Puebla, Mexico, July 18, 2018. Picture taken July 18, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Quinn O'Toole
Yael Even Or
Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From Press Play with Madeleine Brand

LATEST BLOG POSTS

For The Curious
Curious Coast: One listener wanted to know more about LA’s indigenous communities, here’s why
For The Curious Blog

Curious Coast: One listener wanted to know more about LA’s indigenous communities, here’s why Araceli Argueta is a lifelong resident of the Los Angeles area, but she still doesn’t consider herself an L.A. native. At least, not in the traditional sense of the word.… Read More

Jul 17, 2018

LA’s Tongva descendants: ‘We originated here’
For The Curious Blog

LA’s Tongva descendants: ‘We originated here’ KCRW listener Araceli Argueta wanted to know more about the history of Los Angeles’ indigenous people and submitted this question to Curious Coast. “What Native Tribes’ lands are we on?… Read More

Jul 17, 2018

President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin hold a joint news conference
For The Curious Blog

President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin hold a joint news conference President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin sat down for a summit today in in Helsinki, Finland. This is the first stand-alone summit between the two leaders, and comes just… Read More

Jul 16, 2018

Latest From KCRW

View Schedule

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed