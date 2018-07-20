Will the government meet the deadline to reunify families separated at the border?

Next week is the deadline to reunite the thousands of kids separated from their parents at the border. The Department of Homeland Security said yesterday that they’re working to meet the deadline, but will not “cut corners.” We get an update on these families -- including a migrant father in custody who doesn’t know the whereabouts of his 11-year-old son with severe allergies.

Guests:

Megan McKenna, Communications and Community Engagement for Kids in Need of Defense

Maria Sacchetti, Washington Post (@mariasacchetti)

More:

U.S. aims to meet deadline on reuniting migrants, government says

In D.C. command center, officials work to reunite migrant children by court deadline

