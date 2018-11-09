ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

SCHEER
INTELLIGENCE

SCHEER<br>INTELLIGENCESCHEER<br>INTELLIGENCE

An Urgent Call for Humanity in the Age of Trump

Filmmaker Alexandria Bombach discusses her new documentary, "On Her Shoulders," and the challenges of telling Nadia Murad survivor's story and the Yazidi people.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Nov 09, 2018

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

Since ISIL targeted the Yazidi community in Iraq and Syria for genocide in 2014, Nadia Murad has seen as many as 18 members of her family, including her mother, either killed or go missing. She has been enslaved and repeatedly violated, narrowly escaping the Islamic State with her life.

In recent years, she has found a champion in lawyer and human rights activist Amal Clooney, who helped her present her story to the U.N. as the first goodwill ambassador for the Dignity of Survivors of Human Trafficking. Now Murad's speaking tour is the subject of "On Her Shoulders," a powerful new documentary from director Alexandria Bombach.


Photo Credit: Oscilloscope Laboratories

"I knew that she [Nadia Murad] was telling her story over, and over, and over again, I wanted to know what effect that was having on the world, what effect that was having on her," Bombach tells Robert Scheer. "What I saw is that every time she told her story, it was taking little bits of her, and pieces of her."

What emerges is an intimate portrait of a survivor—one who has endured a kind of trauma few can begin to fathom. The film also explores what it means to be perceived as an "other," not just in Murad's native Iraq but across the West. 

In the latest installment of "Scheer Intelligence," Bombach explores how her life experiences have informed her filmmaking, and why she might have gravitated toward a woman like Nadia Murad. "I ran away when I was 16 years old, and grew up with quite an abusive father," she says. "I didn't realize it when I was first making my films, [but] a big part of my childhood has affected how I see the world now, what stories I'm passionate and frustrated about [and] want to tell."

Later in their discussion, the documentarian reflects on her personal relationship with Murad and the challenge of telling her story without exploiting her suffering. "There was a period where she [Murad] was really becoming disillusioned," Bombach notes, ruefully. "It really made me question what the point of this whole thing was...There was a period of time where it was more cold between us and that broke my heart. I didn't want to be another person in her life taking something from her."

As the Trump administration deploys upwards of 15,000 troops to the border to confront a caravan of beleaguered Central Americans, Bombach hopes her film will remind audiences of our shared humanity, "especially when it comes to the migration crisis or the refugee crisis."


Photos by Christoper Ho.


CREDITS

Host:
Robert Scheer

Producers:
Joshua Scheer

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From Scheer Intelligence

Who Loves War? You Guessed Wrong
Scheer Intelligence

Who Loves War? You Guessed Wrong Lyle Jeremy Rubin, a five-year marine veteran of the war in Afghanistan, member of About Face: Veterans Against the War, and PhD candidate in history has developed considerable authority and wisdom to speak on US foreign policy, truth about war veterans, and the role liberal and progressive media celebrities play as “cheerleaders” of the “forever war” the United States seems unwilling to end.  Rubin and Scheer talk about the relationship of war-fighting, patriotism and the American people. About Americans’ Rubin says, “I think the veteran as this kind of patriotic object really speaks to a much deeper insecurity on the part of the populous, not just about American foreign policy, but about the state of America in general as a kind of decadent empire that's somewhat aimless and self-destructive. That's at least where I would begin the conversation.”

30 MIN, 39 SEC Oct 26, 2018

LATEST BLOG POSTS

For The Curious
SoCal fires: Where to get information on the Woolsey, Hill and Griffith Park fires
For The Curious Blog

SoCal fires: Where to get information on the Woolsey, Hill and Griffith Park fires Fires burning throughout Southern California have destroyed homes and forced more than 75,000 to evacuate from parts of Calabasas, Oak Park, Thousand Oaks and Malibu. For information on Ventura County evacuation… Read More

Nov 09, 2018

Live California results from NPR
For The Curious Blog

Live California results from NPR Live election results for your state: Get the latest on California’s ballot measures and races for governor, Senate and House. Read More

Nov 06, 2018

Live election updates from NPR
For The Curious Blog

Live election updates from NPR Loading… Read More

Nov 06, 2018

Latest From KCRW

View Schedule

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed