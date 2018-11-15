ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

SCHEER
INTELLIGENCE

SCHEER<br>INTELLIGENCESCHEER<br>INTELLIGENCE

The Biggest Threat to Free Speech No One Is Talking About

FAIR co-founder Jeff Cohen dissects the midterm elections, the failures of the mainstream media and the future of the Democratic Party.

COMING SOON

Nov 16, 2018

FROM THIS EPISODE

Since the repeal in June of Obama-era rules guaranteeing net neutrality, websites like Truthdig, Democracy Now!, Common Dreams and more risk being pushed into an Internet slow lane that could severely hamper their readership, if not drive them out of business entirely. For Jeff Cohen, editor and co-founder of the media watchdog Fairness and Accuracy in Reporting (FAIR), it may be the most urgent threat to the First Amendment no one is talking about.

"The biggest issue of freedom of the press is not that Trump is mean to reporters, as he was with [CNN's Jim Acosta and NPR's Yamiche Alcindor last week]," he tells Robert Scheer. "The biggest freedom of the press issue is that Trump is working with Comcast and AT&T and Verizon to end net neutrality... Ownership of the media and the ownership of the internet, the fact that these big internet providers are [a] few giant companies that also produce content—it’s very, very dangerous."

In the latest installment of Scheer Intelligence, Cohen plumbs a range of topics including the myriad failures of our political press and the Blue Wave election that wasn't quite, as well as the future of the progressive movement. No matter how many Congressional seats it ends up flipping, he contends, the Democratic Party is unlikely to change course until it replaces its leadership: "It's too indebted to the donor class. So they talk with mush in their mouths. 'We should have more accessibility to affordable housing'—no! What’s popular is Medicare-for-all."

Cohen also expounds on the larger mission of FAIR and the kind of counterweight in can provide to an increasingly monolithic media industry. "We set up FAIR because progressive points of view were excluded from mainstream media," he says. "Typically in mainstream media...the spectrum went from the center to the right. So I spent decades trying to get the progressive view there."

Between the Federalist Society's iron grip on the Supreme Court and the ever-encroaching dangers of global warming, the future—both for the country and the planet as a whole—looks impossibly bleak. Yet even in these dark, frenetic times, Cohen maintains we still have reason for optimism. "I study the polls," he says. "And the polls show that the most progressive demographic, by age, by far, are people under 30, under 35. They’re the most anti-racist demographic, they’re the most tax-the-rich demographic, [and] they’re the most we-better-do-something-about-climate-change demographic."

CREDITS

Host:
Robert Scheer

Producers:
Joshua Scheer

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From Scheer Intelligence

Who Loves War? You Guessed Wrong
Scheer Intelligence

Who Loves War? You Guessed Wrong Lyle Jeremy Rubin, a five-year marine veteran of the war in Afghanistan, member of About Face: Veterans Against the War, and PhD candidate in history has developed considerable authority and wisdom to speak on US foreign policy, truth about war veterans, and the role liberal and progressive media celebrities play as “cheerleaders” of the “forever war” the United States seems unwilling to end.  Rubin and Scheer talk about the relationship of war-fighting, patriotism and the American people. About Americans’ Rubin says, “I think the veteran as this kind of patriotic object really speaks to a much deeper insecurity on the part of the populous, not just about American foreign policy, but about the state of America in general as a kind of decadent empire that's somewhat aimless and self-destructive. That's at least where I would begin the conversation.”

30 MIN, 39 SEC Oct 26, 2018

LATEST BLOG POSTS

For The Curious
How Jigsaw puzzles keep Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally together
For The Curious Blog

How Jigsaw puzzles keep Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally together When Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally came into the KCRW, it was clear they were in love. And also, very, very funny. They’ve been married for 18 years, and have… Read More

Nov 15, 2018

Where to get evacuation orders and emergency information on the Woolsey and Hill fires
For The Curious Blog

Where to get evacuation orders and emergency information on the Woolsey and Hill fires Fires burning throughout Southern California have destroyed homes and forced more than 250,000 to evacuate from parts of Calabasas, Oak Park, Thousand Oaks and Malibu. For information on Ventura County evacuation… Read More

Nov 09, 2018

Live California results from NPR
For The Curious Blog

Live California results from NPR Live election results for your state: Get the latest on California’s ballot measures and races for governor, Senate and House. Read More

Nov 06, 2018

Latest From KCRW

View Schedule

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed