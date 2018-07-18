ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

TO
THE
POINT

TO<br>THE<br>POINTTO<br>THE<br>POINT

Trump & Putin

Even many Republicans say President Trump is beholden to Russia rather than the United States. Investigative reporters tell Warren that’s nothing new. Is Trump furthering his personal interests against those of the United States? Is that grounds for impeachment?

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Jul 19, 2018

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

Evidence of President Trump’s ties to Russia has been reported for decades--one piece at a time. Reporters from Mother Jones and New York magazine have both written stories about Trump’s early ties to Russia. They join Warren to talk about what’s rumor, what’s fact. George W. Bush’s White House ethics advisor calls for impeachment. Would that make matters worse rather than better?  

US-Russia Summit, July 16, 2018. Photo credit: President of Russia.

Guests:
Jonathan Chait, New York magazine, @jonathanchait
David Corn, Mother Jones magazine, @DavidCornDC
Richard Painter, University of Minnesota, @RWPUSA
Evan McMullin, Stand Up Republic, @Evan_McMullin
Stephen M. Walt, Harvard University, @stephenWalt

CREDITS

Host:
Warren Olney

Producers:
Andrea Brody

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From To the Point

LATEST BLOG POSTS

For The Curious
Curious Coast: One listener wanted to know more about LA’s indigenous communities, here’s why
For The Curious Blog

Curious Coast: One listener wanted to know more about LA’s indigenous communities, here’s why Araceli Argueta is a lifelong resident of the Los Angeles area, but she still doesn’t consider herself an L.A. native. At least, not in the traditional sense of the word.… Read More

Jul 17, 2018

LA’s Tongva descendants: ‘We originated here’
For The Curious Blog

LA’s Tongva descendants: ‘We originated here’ KCRW listener Araceli Argueta wanted to know more about the history of Los Angeles’ indigenous people and submitted this question to Curious Coast. “What Native Tribes’ lands are we on?… Read More

Jul 17, 2018

President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin hold a joint news conference
For The Curious Blog

President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin hold a joint news conference President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin sat down for a summit today in in Helsinki, Finland. This is the first stand-alone summit between the two leaders, and comes just… Read More

Jul 16, 2018

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed