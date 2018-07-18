Evidence of President Trump’s ties to Russia has been reported for decades--one piece at a time. Reporters from Mother Jones and New York magazine have both written stories about Trump’s early ties to Russia. They join Warren to talk about what’s rumor, what’s fact. George W. Bush’s White House ethics advisor calls for impeachment. Would that make matters worse rather than better?
US-Russia Summit, July 16, 2018. Photo credit: President of Russia.
Trump & Putin
Even many Republicans say President Trump is beholden to Russia rather than the United States. Investigative reporters tell Warren that’s nothing new. Is Trump furthering his personal interests against those of the United States? Is that grounds for impeachment?
FROM THIS EPISODE
Guests:
Jonathan Chait, New York magazine, @jonathanchait
David Corn, Mother Jones magazine, @DavidCornDC
Richard Painter, University of Minnesota, @RWPUSA
Evan McMullin, Stand Up Republic, @Evan_McMullin
Stephen M. Walt, Harvard University, @stephenWalt
CREDITS
Host:
Warren Olney
Producers:
Andrea Brody
