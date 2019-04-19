DONATE!

A backlash as philanthropists fund Notre Dame’s restoration

French Culutre Minister Franck Riester talks to journalists in front of the Notre-Dame Cathedral about the securing of the large artworks after a massive fire devastated large parts of the gothic structure in Paris, France, April 19, 2019.

French Culutre Minister Franck Riester talks to journalists in front of the Notre-Dame Cathedral about the securing of the large artworks after a massive fire devastated large parts of the gothic structure in Paris, France, April 19, 2019. Photo credit: Philippe Wojazer/Pool/Reuters

Since the Notre Dame fire, many large corporations and philanthropic French families have made hefty donations to the cathedral’s restoration. There may be several factors that played into their decisions to donate, such as tax breaks, naming rights, and political access to French president Emmanuel Macron.

