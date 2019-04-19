Since the Notre Dame fire, many large corporations and philanthropic French families have made hefty donations to the cathedral’s restoration. There may be several factors that played into their decisions to donate, such as tax breaks, naming rights, and political access to French president Emmanuel Macron.
A backlash as philanthropists fund Notre Dame’s restoration
From this Episode:
Big donors are funding Notre Dame’s restoration, but is philanthropy the best way to deal with a disaster?
Host:
Madeleine Brand
Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Yael Even Or, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Caitlin Plummer, Rosalie Atkinson, Adriana Cargill, Rebecca Mooney, Amy Ta