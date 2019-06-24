At migrant detention center, no toothbrushes or showers

A member of the National Guard looks at migrants that crossed illegally into El Paso, Texas, U.S., from Ciudad Juarez, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico June 19, 2019.

A member of the National Guard looks at migrants that crossed illegally into El Paso, Texas, U.S., from Ciudad Juarez, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico June 19, 2019. Credit: REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez.

Kids are taking care of babies who don’t have diapers and are covered in mucus. There are no showers or toothbrushes. Children are sleeping on cement floors. These are some of the appalling conditions lawyers witnessed at a migrant detention center in Texas.

