Kids are taking care of babies who don’t have diapers and are covered in mucus. There are no showers or toothbrushes. Children are sleeping on cement floors. These are some of the appalling conditions lawyers witnessed at a migrant detention center in Texas.
At migrant detention center, no toothbrushes or showers
Migrant detention center: No toothbrushes or showers, kids sleeping on cement floors
The government’s rationale for denying basic sanitary products to migrant kids
In a viral video from the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals, a Department of Justice attorney argued that it is “safe and sanitary” to detain migrant children without...
'Joyfully single:' How a 49-year-old divorcee regained her confidence thanks to 5 lovers
Leslie Morgan has been through two harrowing marriages. At age 23, she married a Wall Street trader named Conor, who started physically abusing her five days before...
Madeleine Brand
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Rosalie Atkinson, Gabriela Sierra Alonso, Rebecca Mooney