Beto O'Rourke: rich people will have to allow poorer people to live closer to them

Former U.S. Congressman Beto O'Rourke speaking with attendees at the 2019 National Forum on Wages and Working People hosted by the Center for the American Progress Action Fund and the SEIU at the Enclave in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Former U.S. Congressman Beto O'Rourke speaking with attendees at the 2019 National Forum on Wages and Working People hosted by the Center for the American Progress Action Fund and the SEIU at the Enclave in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo credit: Gage Skidmore/CC 2.0, via Flickr

Former Texas Congressman Beto O’Rourke says people cannot afford to live near where they work right now, so the country needs more federal funding for affordable housing, but it should be conditional on inclusionary zoning laws. And on this Junetheenth, how does he feel about slavery reparations?

Madeleine Brand

Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Amy Ta, Rosalie Atkinson, Rebecca Mooney, Gabriela Sierra Alonso