Former Texas Congressman Beto O’Rourke says people cannot afford to live near where they work right now, so the country needs more federal funding for affordable housing, but it should be conditional on inclusionary zoning laws. And on this Junetheenth, how does he feel about slavery reparations?
Beto O'Rourke: rich people will have to allow poorer people to live closer to them
