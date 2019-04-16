DONATE!

close

Composer Ellen Reid on her Pulitzer Prize winning work ‘PRISM’

Hosted by
Ellen Reid.

Ellen Reid. Photo credit: James Matthew Daniel

Several Angelenos can now add Pulitzer Prize winner to their bios. Composer Ellen Reid won in the prize for for her debut opera, ‘prism.’ ‘Prism’ is about a woman’s psychological trauma of sexual assault.

From this Episode:

Credits

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Yael Even Or, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Caitlin Plummer, Rosalie Atkinson, Adriana Cargill, Rebecca Mooney, Amy Ta

CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE