Several Angelenos can now add Pulitzer Prize winner to their bios. Composer Ellen Reid won in the prize for for her debut opera, ‘prism.’ ‘Prism’ is about a woman’s psychological trauma of sexual assault.
Composer Ellen Reid on her Pulitzer Prize winning work ‘PRISM’
From this Episode:
What to make of President Trump’s fundraising numbers
President Trump recently released his 2020 fundraising numbers. He’s raised more than $30 million, that’s about what the top two democrats in the field have raised, combined.
6 min, 35 sec
There are 18 Democrats running for president. Why do new candidates keep throwing their hats in the ring?
Eighteen candidates have announced their bid for the Democratic nomination in 2020. We hear a lot about Bernie Sanders and Kamala Harris, the top two fundraisers in the race...
7 min, 33 sec
United States is set to break the record of reported measles cases
The U.S. is on pace to break the record for the most measles cases in a year since the disease was eradicated two decades ago. Health officials are reporting 555 cases so...
9 min, 33 sec
The Last O.G. tackles reentry and gentrification with subtlety and hilarity
Take a break from the ‘Game of Thrones’ frenzy and instead show some love for a somewhat overlooked TBS show called ‘The Last O.G.’ It stars Tracy Morgan in his first...
14 min, 7 sec
Host:
Madeleine Brand
Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Yael Even Or, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Caitlin Plummer, Rosalie Atkinson, Adriana Cargill, Rebecca Mooney, Amy Ta