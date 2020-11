Fewer people at the dinner table this year means fewer people contributing sides, desserts, and drinks to the holiday feast. If you’re still planning a blowout meal, you’ll likely do more cooking to make it happen. To make it a little easier, Good Food host Evan Kleiman offers tips to help you with the big meal.

“I’m willing to fail. That's the difference between somebody who’s cooked a ton and people who are a little more nervous. If I fail, there’s always the trash can,” she says.