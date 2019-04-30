FBI foils an alleged terrorist attack in Southern California

FBI police car.

FBI police car. Credit: Tony Hisgett/CC BY 2.0.

On Monday, the FBI caught an army veteran who was allegedly planning to detonate a bomb at a right wing rally in Long Beach. Prosecutors say 26-year-old Mark Steven Domingo also considered targeting police and setting off a bomb at the Santa Monica Pier. Domingo could face 15 years in prison.

