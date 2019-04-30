On Monday, the FBI caught an army veteran who was allegedly planning to detonate a bomb at a right wing rally in Long Beach. Prosecutors say 26-year-old Mark Steven Domingo also considered targeting police and setting off a bomb at the Santa Monica Pier. Domingo could face 15 years in prison.
FBI foils an alleged terrorist attack in Southern California
From this Episode:
FBI foils a Reseda man’s plot to detonate a bomb in Long Beach
On Monday, the FBI caught an army veteran who was allegedly planning to detonate a bomb at a right wing rally in Long Beach.
13 min, 18 sec
Host:
Madeleine Brand
Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Yael Even Or, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Caitlin Plummer, Rosalie Atkinson, Rebecca Mooney, Amy Ta