LA is often called a concrete jungle, but it’s teeming with wild animals, insects and plants. More than 5000 species of birds live here or pass through as they migrate up the coast. Nineteen species of snakes, and dozens of species of lizards, frogs, and turtles live here. And of course, mountain lions, black bears, coyotes, racoons, and deer roam the mountains around us and sometimes end up in our backyards.
Finding all the biodiversity in LA
From this Episode:
The future of PG&E, and whether any of California’s utilities can prevent wildfires
State investigators have determined that PG&E was responsible for the Camp Fire last year in Paradise, California. The fire killed 85 people and destroyed more than 10,000...
13 min, 31 sec
Trump pardons a former California lawmaker and a billionaire publisher
President Trump has pardoned two more prominent conservatives who have personal ties to him. Conrad Black is a billionaire former media mogul and one of Trump’s old business...
8 min, 56 sec
Director of ‘The Souvenir’ on heroin addiction, attraction and the allure of cinema
When Johanna Hogg was a film student in the 1980s, she fell in love with someone who ended up being a thief and drug addict. But she couldn’t pull away from the toxic...
12 min, 29 sec
Host:
Madeleine Brand
Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Yael Even Or, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Adriana Cargill, Nihar Patel