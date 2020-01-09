Meghan Markle and Prince Harry step back as senior royals

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with other members of the royal family going to church at Sandringham on Dec. 25, 2017.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with other members of the royal family going to church at Sandringham on Dec. 25, 2017. Credit: Mark Jones/Wikimedia Commons.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry (the Duke and Duchess of Sussex) are going to try to become independent from the royal family. Royals aren’t allowed to make their own money, and the couple reportedly wants to become financially independent and focus on raising their son. They want to split their time between America and London. We look at why this move shocks the the Queen of England and others, and where the couple’s business ventures might be. 

