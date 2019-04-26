How did measles return to Southern California?

Health officials have ordered more than 200 UCLA and Cal State LA students and staff to be quarantined to prevent the spread of measles. Meanwhile in Sacramento, hundreds of people lined up to comment against a bill that would strengthen vaccine requirements.

