Health officials have ordered more than 200 UCLA and Cal State LA students and staff to be quarantined to prevent the spread of measles. Meanwhile in Sacramento, hundreds of people lined up to comment against a bill that would strengthen vaccine requirements.
How did measles return to Southern California?
From this Episode:
UCLA and Cal State LA students are quarantined because of measles
More than 900 UCLA and Cal State LA students and staff have been quarantined to prevent the spread of measles. Meanwhile in Sacramento, a hearing this week on a measles bill...
12 min, 43 sec
A push to ban Teach for America in California
California lawmakers are targeting Teach for America, which places young college graduates in struggling classrooms.
8 min, 8 sec
'Hail Satan?:’ A documentary about satanism and the fight for separation of church and state
Members of the Satanic Temple don’t worship the devil, but they like to say “Hail Satan” a lot. “Hail Satan?” is the title of a new documentary about this group, whose...
14 min, 42 sec
Host:
Madeleine Brand
Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Yael Even Or, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Caitlin Plummer, Rosalie Atkinson, Amy Ta