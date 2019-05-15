We look at record-breaking CO2 levels and unusually warm temperatures in the Arctic. Also, eating less meat and cheese can help lower harmful emissions. And California may soon allow you to eat roadkill.
How to reduce your carbon footprint by changing your diet
From this Episode:
As San Francisco bans facial recognition, how is the technology used in LA and elsewhere?
On Tuesday, San Francisco became the first city in the U.S. to ban police and other city agencies from using facial recognition technology, which has wrongly tagged...
9 min, 35 sec
Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump blur the lines between government service and private business
Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump, aka “Javanka,” are about as close as America gets to having a prince and princess. At least that’s how they like to see themselves.
15 min, 42 sec
As temperatures warm, CO2 levels hit a new record
The Arctic and northern Russia recently hit 84 degrees. It’s usually around 54 degrees there this time of year.
7 min, 10 sec
The ‘climate diet:’ How to eat more sustainably
Producing enough food to feed the world’s 7 billion people is a huge stress on the earth. We get tips on how you can shop, cook, and eat without exacerbating climate change...
12 min, 31 sec
Host:
Madeleine Brand
Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Yael Even Or, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Adriana Cargill, Nihar Patel