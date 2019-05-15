How to reduce your carbon footprint by changing your diet

Producing enough food to feed the world’s 7 billion people is a huge stress on the earth. We get tips on how you can shop, cook, and eat without exacerbating climate change too much.

We look at record-breaking CO2 levels and unusually warm temperatures in the Arctic. Also, eating less meat and cheese can help lower harmful emissions. And California may soon allow you to eat roadkill.

Madeleine Brand

Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Yael Even Or, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Adriana Cargill, Nihar Patel