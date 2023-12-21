Where should your charitable donations go this year?

Many of us are in the habit of making end-of-year donations as part of our holiday season of giving. It’s an opportunity to see what we’ve managed to squirrel away during the year and decide what we’re comfortable giving. That comfort level is different for everyone. What I hope isn’t so different is a desire to choose wisely, so that deserving organizations that make an impact get needed support. This year I’ve chosen a couple of repeats that I’ve been shouting out for several years because they have proven that they do the work of their respective missions really well. I decided to ask Rick Nahmias of Food Forward and Miry Whitehill of Miry’s List who they want to see supported locally, and they suggested No Us Without You, Student Lunch Box, and Hollywood Food Coalition. My one wild card is Adopt an Elder, an organization that works to support native elders on the Navajo reservation.





Food Forward

This started as a volunteer backyard fruit tree gleaning project, and is now a Platinum Transparency organization that recovers and donates enough produce each day to meet the daily nutritional needs of nearly a quarter of a million people. They use produce in good condition that would otherwise be thrown away. Food Forward reports that it acts as a feeder to over 250 hunger relief organizations by partnering with over 880 “produce recovery donors,” and to date have recovered over 390 million pounds of produce.





Miry’s List

Miry’s will be on my list forever. The founder, Miry Whitehill, decided to provide newly arrived refugees with resources to create a home after finally landing in the U.S., knowing no one. Miry’s List is now an accredited refugee resettlement program. It reports that it has helped 1,000 families from Afghanistan, Iraq, Iran, Moldova, Syria, and Ukraine. The bespoke wishlists allow each family to specify what they need, and donors to show them that we welcome them here. Beyond the lists, the organization always needs general donation funds.





No Us Without You

No Us Without You was born out of the pandemic. After restaurants closed and jobs disappeared, Va’La Hospitality bar specialists Damian Diaz and Othón Nolasco watched as their colleagues and co-workers from the back of the house, often with marginalized immigration status, had nowhere to turn for food and daily necessities like baby formula and diapers. In 24 hours, the duo mobilized. Now their mission is “to provide food security, free of charge to underserved communities in the greater Los Angeles area.” These communities include back-of-house restaurant staff and street vendors, with a focus on feeding mothers and children in need. They started feeding 10 families and now serve 700 families each week.





Student Lunch Box

Many local college students don’t know where their next meal will come from, and it’s not surprising, given the economics of living in Southern California. The organization’s mission is to eradicate student hunger as a way to foster academic achievement. They partner with organizations like Food Forward, who provide produce and staples which is then passed along to food pantries at several local campuses, including UCLA, Cal State LA/Long Beach/Northridge/Dominguez Hills, Pierce College, UTLA Center for Entertainment and Media Studies, Long Beach Community College, and more. Read about the experiences and perspectives from food recipients and volunteers.

Hollywood Food Coalition

The mission of the Hollywood Food Coalition is “to feed and serve the immediate needs of the hungry every day of the year, so they can build better lives.” The oganization says its nightly community dinner serves over 80,000 meals to low-income and food-insecure persons in Hollywood each year. They collaborate with the Salvation Army so they can serve indoors at The Way In Center on Hollywood Blvd.





Adopt A Native Elder

Elders living on the Navajo reservation face food insecurity everyday due to isolation and a lack of means. This trusted humanitarian organization delivers food, medical supplies, yarn for weaving, firewood, and food certificates to elders on the Navajo reservation. I first discovered this group of elders through their weavings, the sales of which are some of the only income they have. The makers receive 100% of the proceeds, and there are artisans of all kinds you can support. You can donate food, buy a rug or earrings from them, or contribute to the yarn fund for weavers.