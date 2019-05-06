Instagram experiments with hiding likes on posts

Instagram is experimenting with hiding likes for accounts in Canada. Some people are concerned this will change the experience and community on Instagram. Others hope this will make Instagram less competitive. We speak with an Instagram influencer, and a professor of journalism and communication.

