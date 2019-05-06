Instagram is experimenting with hiding likes for accounts in Canada. Some people are concerned this will change the experience and community on Instagram. Others hope this will make Instagram less competitive. We speak with an Instagram influencer, and a professor of journalism and communication.
Instagram experiments with hiding likes on posts
From this Episode:
United Nations predicts dire future for biodiversity
The United Nations released a biodiversity report today that says one million species of plants and animals are at risk of extinction soon. The report’s authors say it’s...
8 min, 54 sec
Democrats’ efforts to subpoena Trump’s financial records
House Democrats are trying to head off President Trump’s efforts to block them from seeing some his bank records.
9 min, 6 sec
What are the effects of telling the story of a Holocaust victim on Instagram?
Through Instagram stories, one Israeli tech executive and his daughter are trying to show the life of a young Jewish girl during the Holocaust.
6 min, 38 sec
How could hiding likes on Instagram affect influencers and advertisers?
Instagram is doing an experiment in Canada: hiding likes. Users can still see who liked their posts, but their followers can’t. Some people are concerned this will change...
14 min, 5 sec
