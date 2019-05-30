Kirsten Gillibrand on impeachment, health care, and doing what's right

Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidate and Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) shakes hands after holding a roundtable discussion with abortion providers, health experts, pro-choice activists, and state legislators at the Georgia State House in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S., May 16, 2019.

New York Democratic Senator Kirsten Gillibrand tweeted on Wednesday -- after Robert Mueller spoke out on his report -- that impeachment hearings must start. She talks about this, plus why she supports single payer health care and abortion as a human right.

Madeleine Brand

Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Yael Even Or, Amy Ta, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Rosalie Atkinson, Adriana Cargill