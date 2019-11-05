The spectacle begins: Roger Stone trial

Roger Stone, former campaign adviser to U.S. President Donald Trump, arrives for the start of his criminal trial on charges of lying to Congress, obstructing justice and witness tampering at U.S. District Court in Washington, U.S., November 5, 2019. Credit: REUTERS/ Tom Brenner.

Roger Stone -- the white-haired, Nixon-tattooed friend and political adviser to President Trump -- headed to court this morning for his long-awaited trial. It’s one of the last, lingering threads from former Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s two-year investigation into Russia’s interference into the 2016 presidential election. Stone is charged with lying to Congress, trying to obstruct a Congressional inquiry, and intimidating a witness. The trial is expected to be a spectacle. It’s already had social media drama.

Byron Tau - Reporter for WSJ

Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Devan Schwartz