The spectacle begins: Roger Stone trial

Roger Stone -- the white-haired, Nixon-tattooed friend and political adviser to President Trump -- headed to court this morning for his long-awaited trial. It’s one of the last, lingering threads from former Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s two-year investigation into Russia’s interference into the 2016 presidential election. Stone is charged with lying to Congress, trying to obstruct a Congressional inquiry, and intimidating a witness. The trial is expected to be a spectacle. It’s already had social media drama.