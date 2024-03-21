Support women-led food businesses at events from Regarding Her

Photo courtesy of Regarding Her.

Each March, the nonprofit Regarding Her celebrates Women’s History Month by creating lots of special dining opportunities throughout the city. This year, the Women’s History Month Festival lasts the entire month instead of just 10 days. Here is a link to the calendar.

March 21-31

Chef's Dinner Series: Cobi's, Amiga Amore & Nancy Silverton

Thursday, March 21 - A $95 per person, prix-fixe, family-style, four-course dinner at Cobi's in Santa Monica features a curated menu and specials from Cobi Marsh (Cobi's), Danielle Zecca (Amiga Amore) and Nancy Silverton.

Ali Joon {Ali Dear}: A Middle Eastern Dinner

The Middle Eastern dinner will be curated by:

- Chef Jeffrey Hayden of Love & Salt

- Chef Chris Feldmeier of Bar Moruno

- Chef Steve Samson of Rossoblu, Superfine Playa and Superfine Pizza

- Chef Hamid Mosavi of Shamshiri

- Guy Gabriele of Cafe Pierre, Zazou, Love & Salt, and Gabi James

- Sister Somm Sara Gabriele of Gabi James

- Mixologist Vincenzo Marinella of My Mixology

Chao Krung Thai offers a pairing of two curries and two sparkling wines for $65

March 22

Choco Vivo is partnering with Sunny Blue, which specializes in handmade Omnisbui rice balls. They’re offering a menu of Chocolate Eggplant Omnisubi and Chocolate Moichi.

March 30

Agnes Restaurant and Cheesery is hosting a 2-4 p.m. tasting that showcases women-made food products from around the world.

March 31

Dai Pie Dong is putting on a BBQ skewer party with @rooted.fare.

Ronan is hosting a brunch that raises money for Alexandria House, which provides safe and supportive housing for women and children.