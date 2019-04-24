In 2011, the U.S. Supreme Court ordered California to downsize its prisons because of overcrowding. State officials released some prisoners, but also redistributed inmates from state prisons to county jails. Violence spiked in some county jails as a result.
Violence spikes at California jails after release of prison inmates
California released thousands of inmates from state penitentiaries, but now local jails see a spike in violence
In 2011, the U.S. Supreme Court ordered California to downsize its prisons because of overcrowding. State officials released some prisoners, but redistributed inmates from...
