Santa Barbara City Council votes to protect renters and slow evictions

Citizens push for tenant rights at the City Council meeting on one-year lease requirements.

Citizens push for tenant rights at the City Council meeting on one-year lease requirements. Photo credit: Paul Wellman/Santa Barbara Independent

The Santa Barbara City Council voted to require landlords to provide one-year leases to tenants. It also took a big step toward approving a "just cause" eviction ordinance. After years of drought water conservation, the City of Santa Barbara lifts its restrictions. Matt Kettman, food editor at the Santa Barbara Independent, visits Montecito’s $550 a plate restaurant, The Silver Bough.

