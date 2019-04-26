The Santa Barbara City Council voted to require landlords to provide one-year leases to tenants. It also took a big step toward approving a "just cause" eviction ordinance. After years of drought water conservation, the City of Santa Barbara lifts its restrictions. Matt Kettman, food editor at the Santa Barbara Independent, visits Montecito’s $550 a plate restaurant, The Silver Bough.
Santa Barbara City Council votes to protect renters and slow evictions
Santa Barbara city council moves towards “just cause” eviction ordinance
In a win for tenant rights groups, The Santa Barbara City Council has moved towards a ‘just cause’ eviction ordinance and voted 6-1 to require landlords to offer one-year...
City of Santa Barbara lifts drought water restrictions
The Santa Barbara City Council lifted water restrictions that have been in place to limit any unnecessary water use through the city due to drought.
