President Trump has changed political discourse as Americans know it by lying demonstrably 10,000 times and then doubling down on his own false information. Acosta has publicly contradicted him so many times Trump’s labeled him the embodiment of Fake News. It’s an example of what the RAND Corporation calls “Truth Decay.” With changing technology--from print to broadcasting to cable TV and digital media--news is based less on facts and more on opinion.
CNN and President Trump: Truth and Truth Decay
Jim Acosta - CNN chief White House correspondent and author of “The Enemy of the People: A Dangerous Time to Tell the Truth in America,” - @Acosta, Jennifer Kavenaugh - Senior political scientist and lead author of the Rand report on “Truth Decay” and the declining role of facts and analysis in civil discourse and its effect on American life. - @jekavanagh
Warren Olney
Andrea Brody