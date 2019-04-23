Rebuilding Notre Dame; Bauhaus in Israel; Klaus Frahm

Just two days after the shocking fire at the Notre Dame cathedral in Paris, the French government announced an international competition to redesign the spire. But how and what exactly will they rebuild? During the week of Passover, we’ll hear about the exodus of Bauhaus-inspired architects and their impact on the Holy Land. And the best view of a stage is typically front of house. Not for photographer Klaus Frahm, who captures what theater stages look like behind the decorations.