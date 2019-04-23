Just two days after the shocking fire at the Notre Dame cathedral in Paris, the French government announced an international competition to redesign the spire. But how and what exactly will they rebuild? During the week of Passover, we’ll hear about the exodus of Bauhaus-inspired architects and their impact on the Holy Land. And the best view of a stage is typically front of house. Not for photographer Klaus Frahm, who captures what theater stages look like behind the decorations.
Rebuilding Notre Dame; Bauhaus in Israel; Klaus Frahm
Architects gear up for a high-profile competition: redesigning Notre Dame
It was Easter Sunday in Paris and this year Catholics did not celebrate the holiest of days at Notre Dame.
How the Bauhaus inspired a new architecture for the 'reborn Jew'
In the spirit of Passover, DnA explores an exodus story with a profound design impact.
Frances Anderton
Frances Anderton, Avishay Artsy