ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

GOOD
FOOD
ON
THE
ROAD

GOOD<br>FOOD<br>ON<br>THE<br>ROADGOOD<br>FOOD<br>ON<br>THE<br>ROAD

A lifetime of friendship with Jonathan Gold

Journalist Jervey Tervalon remembers his long friendship with late food critic Jonathan Gold in a poem.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Sep 21, 2018

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

Novelist Jervey Tervalon met Jonathan Gold when they were both in high school. They became great friends, sharing many fantastic meals and adventures over the decades. Tervalon recalls their long friendship and reads a poem dedicated to the late food critic.


Longtime friends Jervey Tervalon and Jonathan Gold. Photo by Jinghuan Liu Tervalon.

Adventures in Life and Food With JGold
By Jervey Tervalon
07/29/2018

I knew you since high school, hanging in your
Mom’s library at Dorsey

We both kicked it on Hollywood corners
Saw the black dude with curlers and shower cap
Miming to opera records, and them freaks
And those bookstores

Remember a lifetime later you started calling
Me your young friend though I was 2 years older
And we started to roll through your LA and I learned
You ate everything.

We were at another place where Hollywood agents ate.
And the salmon mousse tasted weird
salt that wouldn’t dissolve, you said it was fine
Until you tried it and said, don’t eat it
That’s not salt, it’s glass; the jar had imploded

Damn…so weird and on the way home you made
That right on La Cienega and the police pulled us
Over and you had those expired tags and went all Falstaff
On those rollers and one touched his gun and
Then they towed the truck and we were stuck.
Under a freeway overpass at midnight in a gangster hood
Until Laurie rescued us.

Remember that time I was on the phone with Jinghuan in China
You noticed police behind us
Expired tags no thing at all
Until they ordered me out the truck at gun point handcuffed
Us both on Beverly Blvd, I politely suggested
That your were a famous food writer, you whispered
Don’t bother they won’t listen
Finally they realized that you weren’t an escaped
Felon who shot at cops and they let us go to
That seafood joint

Remember those tasteless fat olives that were really water-bugs
And that cold fresh blood soup?

Remember those not so great crickets and that
Mescal bar at 4am in Guadalajara where we LA writers
enjoyed Tapatío generosity

Remember the Rose Parade at Sumi’s, and that frigid horizontal rain,
Our brood riding in the truck bed to and fro and there we ate cinnamon
Rolls while Elise and Leon broke into a break dance then home for
Black-eyed peas to celebrate the New Year

Remember Santa Barbara where Jinghuan and
I were to be married and you were the best man and
Signed your name where hers was supposed to be and
The justice of the peace thought we were getting hitched

Remember awards and books
And travels and endless brilliant meals at your
House.

Remember the travails and happiness of
Family and friends.

Remember that you belong to Los Angeles to us All
In your singular herculean generosity
We remember it All and we will remember you.
As we look at Los Angeles and ourselves through Gold eyes.

And I remember the truth: I never ate better than at your house.

CREDITS

Hosts:
Jonathan Gold (1960-2018)
Evan Kleiman

Producers:
Nick Liao
Rosalie Atkinson

THIS MONTH'S ANGEL COOKBOOK CLUB PICK: "Lunch at the Shop..." - Peter Miller JOIN NOW

More From Good Food on the Road

LATEST BLOG POSTS

Good Food Blog
Taste California’s coast with Santa Barbara veggies
Good Food Blog

Taste California’s coast with Santa Barbara veggies Santa Barbara’s microclimates make it home to some of California’s best seafood and produce. Jason Paluska, executive chef at The Lark, showcases the region’s eclectic culinary style in his cookbook “Around the Table: Recipes and Stories from the Lark in Santa Barbara.” Read More

Sep 21, 2018

Gustavo’s Great Tortilla Tournament, Grand Finale: And SoCal’s Best Tortilla Is…
Good Food Blog

Gustavo’s Great Tortilla Tournament, Grand Finale: And SoCal’s Best Tortilla Is… Wow, what a great time yesterday at KCRW’s Inaugural Great Tortilla Tournament! Throngs of people lined up to taste samples from our Fuerte Four Finalists: Kernel of Truth and Taco… Read More

Sep 17, 2018

Gustavo’s Great Tortilla Tournament, week 4 recap: Behold SoCal’s four best tortillas!
Good Food Blog

Gustavo’s Great Tortilla Tournament, week 4 recap: Behold SoCal’s four best tortillas! The bracket has been narrowed, the comal is heating up, and the tortillas are being filled for this Sunday at LA River and Gardens Center in Cypress Park! Find out who the final four are and don’t forget to RSVP for a day of micheladas, tortilla art, and live music. Read More

Sep 12, 2018

Latest From KCRW

View Schedule

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed