ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

GOOD
FOOD
ON
THE
ROAD

GOOD<br>FOOD<br>ON<br>THE<br>ROADGOOD<br>FOOD<br>ON<br>THE<br>ROAD

Zach Brooks: The impact of Jonathan Gold's review of Vespertine

Zach Brooks talks about what it meant to read Jonathan Gold’s review of Vespertine, one of LA’s more controversial restaurant openings in recent memory.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Sep 07, 2018

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

When Vespertine topped Jonathan Gold’s annual 101 Best Restaurants list last year, it left many readers baffled. How did the man known for championing strip-mall cafes put chef Jordan Kahn’s conceptual dining experience above the mom-and-pop shops he frequented? Smorgasburg LA’s general manager Zach Brooks remembers how Gold’s review provided a balance to all the extreme opinions swirling around the restaurant in the first few months after it opened. But don’t ask him if he’s eaten there.


The white asparagus at Vespertine. Photo by Jeff Elstone.

Vespertine: 3599 Hayden Ave, Culver City, CA 90232

CREDITS

Hosts:
Jonathan Gold (1960-2018)
Evan Kleiman

Producers:
Nick Liao
Rosalie Atkinson

THIS MONTH'S ANGEL COOKBOOK CLUB PICK: "Lunch at the Shop..." - Peter Miller JOIN NOW

More From Good Food on the Road

LATEST BLOG POSTS

Good Food Blog
Nixtamalizacion, Tex-Mex, Heirloom Corn, Chicano-Style: A Southern California tortilla glossary
Good Food Blog

Nixtamalizacion, Tex-Mex, Heirloom Corn, Chicano-Style: A Southern California tortilla glossary If you’ve been following along with Gustavo’s Great Tortilla Tournament, you’ve probably stumbled across some new terminology. Here’s a glossary to help decipher what’s being discussed. Read More

Sep 06, 2018

Gustavo’s Great Tortilla Tournament, week 3 recap: And then there were ocho
Good Food Blog

Gustavo’s Great Tortilla Tournament, week 3 recap: And then there were ocho We have finally reached our Eso! (“Right on!” in Spanish) Eight! Read More

Sep 05, 2018

This Labor Day, throw some brownies on the grill
Good Food Blog

This Labor Day, throw some brownies on the grill On a trip through Texas, confection master Valerie Gordon was inspired by the culture and community surrounding Southern barbecue. Now every Saturday at her Echo Park bakery, crowds fill the sidewalks hoping to try her grilled desserts. Read More

Aug 31, 2018

Latest From KCRW

View Schedule

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed