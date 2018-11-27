ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

PRESS
PLAY
WITH
MADELEINE
BRAND

PRESS<br>PLAY<br>WITH<br>MADELEINE<br>BRANDPRESS<br>PLAY<br>WITH<br>MADELEINE<br>BRAND

LA Chef Shirley Chung’s modern American take on traditional Chinese cuisine

Shirley Chung has been making dumplings since she was 6 years old in her native Beijing. She immigrated to the U.S. when she was 17, and soon after worked for celebrity chefs Jose Andres and Thomas Keller. Now she likes to make mochi donuts, cheeseburger potstickers and vegan dumplings with spicy tofu aioli. She has a new cookbook and a restaurant in Culver City.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Nov 27, 2018

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

Racially insensitive comment from Republican candidate throws Mississippi senate race into question 9 MIN, 19 SEC

Mississippi Republican Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith was caught on tape saying that if one of her big supporters invited her to a public hanging, she’d be there in the front row. Mississippi has a notorious history of lynching black people. Hyde-Smith’s comment -- and the fallout since -- have thrown into doubt what should have been a very easy win for her in today’s election. Her opponent, Democrat Mike Espy, is black. The Democratic party is now hoping that he’ll pull off an upset.

Guests:
Marvin King, University of Mississippi (@OldMissRebels)

Why Telfair Elementary has more homeless kids than any other school in LAUSD 8 MIN, 25 SEC

There are about 15,000 children in L.A.’s public schools who are homeless. At Telfair Elementary in Pacoima, a quarter of students are homeless. Many live in garages, motels, and shelters. LA Times columnist Steve Lopez has a new series about child poverty and homelessness. He and photographer Francine Orr spent two months at Telfair Elementary and the surrounding neighborhood.

Guests:
Steve Lopez, Los Angeles Times (@LATstevelopez)

‘My Brilliant Friend:’ How the popular novel was adapted for TV 15 MIN, 7 SEC

The new HBO series “My Brilliant Friend” is an adaptation of Elena Ferrante's Italian novel that became a worldwide sensation. The series is set in Naples, and revolves around two young girls. How does the nove translate to television?

Guests:
Jennifer Schuur, Executive Producer, HBO’s “My Brilliant Friend”
Ann Goldstein, Neapolitan Quartet

Cheeseburger potstickers, anyone? Chef Shirley Chung mixes American fast food and Chinese cuisine 15 MIN, 43 SEC

Shirley Chung is a Chinese chef who likes to rebel against tradition. She makes mochi donuts, cheeseburger potstickers, and vegan dumplings with spicy tofu aioli. She’s been making dumplings since she was 6 years old in her native Beijing. She immigrated to the U.S. when she was 17, and soon after worked for celebrity chefs Jose Andres and Thomas Keller. She’s been on “Top Chef” twice. Now Chung has a new restaurant in Culver City called Ms. Chi Cafe, and a new cookbook.


Chef Shirley Chung.


Dumplings at Ms. Chi Cafe. 


Beef and broccoli. 


Mapo tofu. 

Guests:
Shirley Chung, founder of Ms. Chi Cafe, and author “Chinese Heritage Cooking From My American Kitchen” (@chfshirleychung)

Chinese Heritage Cooking From My American Kitchen

Shirley Chung

CREDITS

Chef Shirley Chung with her husband Jimmy Lee, who's co-owner of Ms. Chi Cafe. 

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Yael Even Or
Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir
Adriana Cargill

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From Press Play with Madeleine Brand

LATEST BLOG POSTS

For The Curious
Hoping for asylum, migrants arrive to squalid conditions in Tijuana
For The Curious Blog

Hoping for asylum, migrants arrive to squalid conditions in Tijuana ﻿ Images from a migrant camp in Tijuana reveal overflowing toilets, shared showers and a gathering of people waiting to see if they might be able to request asylum. “If… Read More

Nov 27, 2018

Anxiety at the border as one crossing closes
For The Curious Blog

Anxiety at the border as one crossing closes ﻿ As United States Border Patrol decided to close one of the busiest border crossings in the world Sunday, firing tear gas and bullets at a group of migrants trying… Read More

Nov 26, 2018

British baked goods meet Californian ingredients at the Santa Barbara Night Market
For The Curious Blog

British baked goods meet Californian ingredients at the Santa Barbara Night Market Santa Barbara pastry chef Sandra Adu Zelli will debut her new bakery business, Gipsy Hill Bakery at the Santa Barbara Night Market, a holiday pop-up inside the old Macy’s building… Read More

Nov 22, 2018

Latest From KCRW

View Schedule

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed