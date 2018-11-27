LA Chef Shirley Chung’s modern American take on traditional Chinese cuisine

Mississippi Republican Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith was caught on tape saying that if one of her big supporters invited her to a public hanging, she’d be there in the front row. Mississippi has a notorious history of lynching black people. Hyde-Smith’s comment -- and the fallout since -- have thrown into doubt what should have been a very easy win for her in today’s election. Her opponent, Democrat Mike Espy, is black. The Democratic party is now hoping that he’ll pull off an upset.

Guests:

Marvin King, University of Mississippi (@OldMissRebels)