We find out why Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou is being held in Canada at the request of the U.S., and how that fits it with the US-China trade dispute. And the stock market has been taking a dive, so that does point toward a recession?
Stock market freaks out after Chinese tech executive is arrested
The CFO of the world’s second largest cell phone maker is arrested, and Wall Street reacts
The stock market took a nosedive -- after Canadian officials arrested Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou for extradition to the US. She’s also the daughter of...
Is the U.S. headed toward an economic downturn? Local economist says don't worry
Since Meng Wanzhou’s arrest, fears of a trade war with China have increased and the Dow has dropped several hundred points. Many economists now expect a downturn in the...
A new push to build more housing near transit in California
State officials say we’re about 3.5 million homes short of what we need. Lacking supply and high demand is what’s driving up housing prices in cities like LA. So building up...
How best-of lists can have negative repercussions
A few weeks ago, a viral essay started popping up. It was titled “I Found the Best Burger Place in America -- And Then I Killed It.” Kevin Alexander wrote it for Thrillist....
