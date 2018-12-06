ON AIR
Stock market freaks out after Chinese tech executive is arrested

Stock exchange board Photo by Creative Commons

We find out why Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou is being held in Canada at the request of the U.S., and how that fits it with the US-China trade dispute. And the stock market has been taking a dive, so that does point toward a recession?

Credits

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Christian Bordal, Yael Even Or, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Caitlin Plummer

