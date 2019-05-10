Democrat Pete Buttigieg on why Californians should vote for him

Pete Buttigieg, mayor of South Bend, Indiana, is running for the Democratic nomination for president. He’s in California, holding events and fundraisers to win potential votes in the state’s primary. We ask about his views on health care, higher ed, the Green New Deal, and breaking up Facebook.
Host:
Madeleine Brand
Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Yael Even Or, Amy Ta, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Rosalie Atkinson, Rebecca Mooney, Adriana Cargill