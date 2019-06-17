Hollywood Bowl conductor Thomas Wilkins: 'Music was calling me by name'

Thomas Wilkins on opening night at the Hollywood Bowl 2019.

Thomas Wilkins on opening night at the Hollywood Bowl 2019. Credit: Craig Mathew and Greg Grudt /Mathew Imaging.

The summer concert series at the Hollywood Bowl kicked off this weekend. Thomas Wilkins is the Principal Conductor of the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra. He was 8 years old when he found classical music. He talks about his career and this season's shows at the Hollywood Bowl.

