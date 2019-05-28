An angel and a demon working together to save the world -- that's the plot of Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett’s 1990 fantasy novel "Good Omens." Now it's been turned into a six-part Amazon Prime series starring Michael Sheen as the angel and David Tennant as the devil.
In Neil Gaiman's 'Good Omens,' good and evil have a lot in common
From this Episode:
Supreme Court sidesteps Indiana abortion case, plus a look at Assange charges
The Supreme Court today opted not to hear an appeal from Indiana about its strict abortion law, meaning that law won’t go into effect.
7 min, 45 sec
EU elections: Marine Le Pen is victorious in France
The EU elections took place over the weekend. They happen every five years, and the far right was poised to win a large share of votes. The centrist bloc lost its majority...
7 min, 47 sec
How a Navy Seal accused of war crimes gained the support of politicians
During a town hall meeting this weekend, California Congressman Duncan Hunter admitted to taking a photo with an enemy corpse while he was deployed.
7 min, 23 sec
Neil Gaiman's 'Good Omens:' Good and evil, and choosing sides (or not)
An angel and a demon working together to save the world -- that's the plot of Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett’s fantasy novel "Good Omens: The Nice and Accurate...
14 min, 21 sec
Host:
Madeleine Brand
Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Yael Even Or, Amy Ta, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Rosalie Atkinson, Adriana Cargill, Gabriela Sierra Alonso, Rebecca Mooney