Jury deliberations begin in the El Chapo trial

El Chapo in U.S. custody, 19 January 2017.

El Chapo in U.S. custody, 19 January 2017. Credit: U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement

Jurors in the El Chapo trial have heard 11 weeks of shocking and harrowing testimony, from details of the kingpin’s capture to the spyware he used to keep tabs on his lovers and associates. We look at what the trial has revealed about drug trafficking in Mexico and the U.S.

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Christian Bordal, Yael Even Or, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Caitlin Plummer

