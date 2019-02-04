Jurors in the El Chapo trial have heard 11 weeks of shocking and harrowing testimony, from details of the kingpin’s capture to the spyware he used to keep tabs on his lovers and associates. We look at what the trial has revealed about drug trafficking in Mexico and the U.S.
Jury deliberations begin in the El Chapo trial
Jury to decide if El Chapo will spend the rest of his life in prison
8 min, 35 sec
In Tijuana, drug dealers fight over the growing local meth market
Tijuana has become one of the deadliest cities in the world. Last year, there were more than 2500 homicides, compared to 34 in San Diego just across the border and about the...
10 min, 11 sec
Federal appeals court blocks San Francisco law that would have put health warnings on soda
The 9th Circuit court last week unanimously blocked a new San Francisco law that would have required sugary beverages to have labels warning consumers about their health...
10 min, 9 sec
Host:
Madeleine Brand
Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Christian Bordal, Yael Even Or, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Caitlin Plummer