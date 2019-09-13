Jennifer Lopez deserves an Oscar for 'Hustlers,' says critic

Our critics review "The Goldfinch," an adaption of Donna Tartt’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel of the same name, in which the main character loses his mother in a terrorist attack at the Met; "Raise Hell: The Life and Times of Molly Ivins," about the late political columnist Molly Ivins; "The Sound of Silence," a drama about a New York house turner and a woman who suffers from chronic exhaustion; "Hustlers," based on a true story of New York strippers turned criminals.