Jennifer Lopez deserves an Oscar for 'Hustlers,' says critic

Lili Reinhart, Jennifer Lopez, Keke Palmer, and Constance Wu star in "Hustlers."

Lili Reinhart, Jennifer Lopez, Keke Palmer, and Constance Wu star in "Hustlers." Photo credit: Barbara Nitke

Our critics review "The Goldfinch," an adaption of Donna Tartt’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel of the same name, in which the main character loses his mother in a terrorist attack at the Met; "Raise Hell: The Life and Times of Molly Ivins," about the late political columnist Molly Ivins; "The Sound of Silence," a drama about a New York house turner and a woman who suffers from chronic exhaustion; "Hustlers," based on a true story of New York strippers turned criminals. 

Credits

Guests:
Alonso Duralde - senior programmer at Outfest - @ADuralde, Dave White - film critic for The Wrap and co-host of the podcast Linoleum Knife - @dlelandwhite

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Devan Schwartz